Stand up for the champions

Our cricket team’s tremendous performance in the Test against the Kiwis led Pakistan to win the match with an innings and 16 runs. The exceptional bowling of Yasir Shah made the victory of Pakistan unforgettable. Undoubtedly, a match-winning spinner like him is hard to come by. He has levelled the record for taking the most number of wickets in a test match – and is only one spot behind the incumbent prime minister, Imran Khan who was also a great all-rounder of his time. The extraordinary performance by our team indicates that the team has the potential to win the mega event and bring the World Cup to home. Babar Azam and Haris Sohail also deserve credit for this victory. Pakistan needs to work harder to win the series against New Zealand.

Wazir Muntazir Abbas

Skardu