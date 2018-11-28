PFA open day for food industry

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to hold an “Open Day” meeting for the food industry in order to resolve their issues.

The first Monday of every month has been reserved for this purpose in which food business operators (FBOs) and representatives of food companies can meet with PFA Director General (R) Capt Muhammad Usman and discuss with him their problems and suggestions. The action would be taken on FBOs complaints as per law.

Officials said PFA DG will meet with people under the open door policy. The purpose of this initiative is to hear problems directly and ensure the provision of quality food in Punjab and it could be possible only if the food industry follows the PFA regulations, he said adding that PFA is an important stakeholder concerning the availability of healthy food. Meanwhile, PFA has sealed three food businesses owing to multiple violations of PFA Act and Rs178,000 fine was imposed on 19 food business operators. PFA has sealed Zakir Tikka in Paragon city due to unavailability of labeling, failed to produce medical certificates, stinky environment and over non-compliance with authority instructions. Muhammad Bashir Desi Ghee was sealed by PFA in New Shadbagh on account of adulteration in desi ghee and the use of blue chemical drums. A PFA team also sealed a jam factory for using inedible colours and chemicals, an abundance of insects, preserved expired food and over poor storage system. The PFA teams have served warning notices for improvement to 68 shopkeepers in a daylong operation in the provincial metropolis. Meanwhile, PFA DG delivered a keynote address at the International Symposium on Food Security, Quality and Safety 2018 at a private university here on Tuesday. He highlighted the importance of research in the field of food industry and the role of scientific panel. He said the PFA rules were completely compatible with the modern requirements. Food experts from Australia, New Zealand, Iran, Malaysia and different cities of Pakistan participated in the symposium.