Sindh annex U-16 Cricket title

LAHORE: Sindh clinched the PCB-organised National Under-16 Cricket Championship title when they outplayed KP by five wickets in the final at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Scores: KP U-16s 132 all out in 41.4 overs (Zubair Shinwari 38, Salman Khan 34, Abdul Rehman 31, Taimur Mustafa 2-16, Wahaaj Riaz 2-21, Aaiyan Mehmood 2-29). Sindh U-16s 133-5 in 33.4 overs (Kashif Ali 43, Ghazi Ghauri 20*, Faisal 2-23, Farhad Akram 2-22)Individual prize winners: Man of the Match: Kashif Ali(Sindh); Best bowler: Faisal Akram (KP); Best batsman: M. Shahzad (KP); Best fielder: Wahaaj (Sindh).