Sindh annex U-16 Cricket title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sindh clinched the PCB-organised National Under-16 Cricket Championship title when they outplayed KP by five wickets in the final at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Tuesday.
Scores: KP U-16s 132 all out in 41.4 overs (Zubair Shinwari 38, Salman Khan 34, Abdul Rehman 31, Taimur Mustafa 2-16, Wahaaj Riaz 2-21, Aaiyan Mehmood 2-29). Sindh U-16s 133-5 in 33.4 overs (Kashif Ali 43, Ghazi Ghauri 20*, Faisal 2-23, Farhad Akram 2-22)Individual prize winners: Man of the Match: Kashif Ali(Sindh); Best bowler: Faisal Akram (KP); Best batsman: M. Shahzad (KP); Best fielder: Wahaaj (Sindh).
LAHORE: Sindh clinched the PCB-organised National Under-16 Cricket Championship title when they outplayed KP by five wickets in the final at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Tuesday.
Scores: KP U-16s 132 all out in 41.4 overs (Zubair Shinwari 38, Salman Khan 34, Abdul Rehman 31, Taimur Mustafa 2-16, Wahaaj Riaz 2-21, Aaiyan Mehmood 2-29). Sindh U-16s 133-5 in 33.4 overs (Kashif Ali 43, Ghazi Ghauri 20*, Faisal 2-23, Farhad Akram 2-22)Individual prize winners: Man of the Match: Kashif Ali(Sindh); Best bowler: Faisal Akram (KP); Best batsman: M. Shahzad (KP); Best fielder: Wahaaj (Sindh).