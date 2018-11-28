close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Sindh annex U-16 Cricket title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
LAHORE: Sindh clinched the PCB-organised National Under-16 Cricket Championship title when they outplayed KP by five wickets in the final at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Scores: KP U-16s 132 all out in 41.4 overs (Zubair Shinwari 38, Salman Khan 34, Abdul Rehman 31, Taimur Mustafa 2-16, Wahaaj Riaz 2-21, Aaiyan Mehmood 2-29). Sindh U-16s 133-5 in 33.4 overs (Kashif Ali 43, Ghazi Ghauri 20*, Faisal 2-23, Farhad Akram 2-22)Individual prize winners: Man of the Match: Kashif Ali(Sindh); Best bowler: Faisal Akram (KP); Best batsman: M. Shahzad (KP); Best fielder: Wahaaj (Sindh).

