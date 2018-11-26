close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Under-pressure Sarfraz should abandon captaincy of one format: Zaheer

Sports

LAHORE: Former ICC president and Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas believes that Sarfraz Ahmed, one believes it or not, is in great duress and he should abandon one of the captaincy of the three formats.

He further stated that as expected the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee did not favour Pakistan in the compensation case against India. "He can't continue to captain in all three formats. The pressure is too much for him. I think he should himself decide which format he should relinquish the captaincy," Zaheer said at a book launching ceremony.

"I don’t think Sarfraz can manage being captain and performing in all three formats. Better for him if he decides to just focus on two formats his performance will also improve," the former skipper said.

Zaheer also said that when he was President of the ICC, he had told the Pakistan Cricket Board officials that they wouldn’t get anything by filing the compensation case against the BCCI in the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee.

