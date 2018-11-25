Nick Faldo golf trials enter final phase

LAHORE: At the end of the third round of this four round Nick Faldo series golf trials, in progress at the Defence Raya Golf Course, the ones who looked solid and superior are M.Arsalan of Lahore Gymkhana in the under 21 years age group, M.Saqib of Lahore Garrison in the under 18 years age category and Damil Ataullah (Garrison) in the under 16 years age bracket.

The concluding 18 holes on Sunday will decide the champions who finally get selected to represent the country in the Nick Faldo Golf Series in Viet Nam early next year.

In the girls section, Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya appears as the leading contender in the under 21 years age bracket while Humna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club appears as the best one in under 16 years bracket. Youngsters from all over Pakistan have had a fabulous time at the admirable and impeccable Defence Raya Golf Course and thanks to Pakistan Golf Federation and the efforts of Chief Organizer, Dr Ali, it has been a learning experience for all of them. Defence Raya offers multiple challenges in terms of undulating fairways, out of bounds on five holes and fast greens and in the face of such challenges the young ones seeking honors attempted to perform to a high level of excellence but as happens in such competitive outings only the top ones get selected. Quite a few of the talented contenders who lag behind their more adept and proficient counterparts showed no regrets and instead feel elated that they got a chance to participate. And that includes talent loaded ones like Mikhyl Majid, Laraib Rehman Junaid Irfan and Usama Nadeem.

As for the run of play on the third day, M Arsalan improved his position with a round of gross 74 and now stands at an aggregate score of 239. His nearest challenger during the final day will be Rafay Raja (Rawalpindi) who is also at the same score. The battle between them for selection is going to be exciting.

In the under 18 years race for selection M.Saqib is comfortably placed at a score gross 226 and there is no one his group who can be a threat. The nearest challenger is at a score of 238 and score difference is twelve strokes. Similarly placed is Damil Ataullah in under 16 years group. Damil is at a score of gross 229 followed by Syed Yashal at 244.

Rimsha Ijaz still shines in the under 21 years age bracket. She has played exceedingly well on all three days as is evident from her three days scores of 74, 68, 71 and aggregate of 213. In trying to beat her is her sister Parkha Ijaz but the possibility of getting selected tilts in Rimsha’s favor.

In under 16 years group, the best one is Humna Amjad with a score of gross 235 and she is a certain candidate for selection. The championship will conclude on Sunday with prize distribution and selection announcement to be held at 330 pm at Defence Raya Golf Course Lawns.