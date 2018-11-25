Metropolitan CC thrash Orangi Muslim CC

KARACHI: Metropolitan Cricket Club recorded a formidable 245-run triumph against Orangi Muslim Cricket Club in the 2nd Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship Zone VI here at the TMC Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, Metropolitan CC put on board 336-8 in their 50 overs. All-rounder Mohammad Usman (121) batted brilliantly. Arsalan Ahmed picked 3-46.

In reply, Orangi Muslim CC were bundled out for a paltry 91 in 22 overs. Syed Kamran Ali top scored with 25 runs. Akhtar Kiyani captured 4-9 to rattle their opponents’ batting.