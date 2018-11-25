close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Metropolitan CC thrash Orangi Muslim CC

Sports

P
PPI
November 25, 2018

Share

KARACHI: Metropolitan Cricket Club recorded a formidable 245-run triumph against Orangi Muslim Cricket Club in the 2nd Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship Zone VI here at the TMC Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, Metropolitan CC put on board 336-8 in their 50 overs. All-rounder Mohammad Usman (121) batted brilliantly. Arsalan Ahmed picked 3-46.

In reply, Orangi Muslim CC were bundled out for a paltry 91 in 22 overs. Syed Kamran Ali top scored with 25 runs. Akhtar Kiyani captured 4-9 to rattle their opponents’ batting.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports