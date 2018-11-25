tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: A fire broke out in a cloth godown in Bihar Colony on Saturday. Valuables worth millions of rupees were destroyed in the incident.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after efforts of an hour.
Firefighters, police and volunteers from different organisations immediately reached the site and evacuated the nearby residential houses.
