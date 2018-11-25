close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Karachi

November 25, 2018

Karachi: A fire broke out in a cloth godown in Bihar Colony on Saturday. Valuables worth millions of rupees were destroyed in the incident.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after efforts of an hour.

Firefighters, police and volunteers from different organisations immediately reached the site and evacuated the nearby residential houses.

