Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Zahoor Elahi Kabaddi kicks off

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE: Ch Zahoor Elahi Sarsabz Fertilizers Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament started on Gujrat on Thursday and the final will be played on November 25.

In all 12 teams are participating in the tournament which have been divided into four groups. In the morning matches, Police beat Sindh 31-7, Punjab beat Balochistan 26-8, HEC beat POF Wah 54-35, Railways beat KPK 38-12.

In the evening session, PAF beat POF Wah 25-15, Wapda beat Sindh 31-15, SNGPL beat Balochistan 41-17, Army beat KP 25-11. Dr Khurrum Shahzad, deputy commissioner Gujrat, was the chief guest of the opening day. Another eight matches will be played on Friday.

