Kubica returns to F1 with Williams

ABU DHABI: Polish driver Robert Kubica will return to Formula One for Williams in 2019, eight years after he was seriously injured in a rally crash, the team said Thursday.

Kubica, who has not taken part in a grand prix since his right arm was partially severed in the accident in 2011, joins Englishman George Russell at the British team in 2019. The 33-year-old Polish driver has done several practice sessions for Williams and his return to the sport was announced in Abu Dhabi, the venue of his last race back in 2010. Kubica said: “Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during what was a difficult period of my life over these last few years.