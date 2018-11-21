SC committee members visit Haripur Central Jail

HARIPUR: The members of oversight committee of the Supreme Court on Tuesday visited the Haripur Central Jail to ensure the implementation of orders of apex court about the welfare of prisoners.

The committee members, including Dr Sahira Bibi, a clinical psychologist, advocate Jawad Habib and human rights activist Sadaqat Khan, visited the Women Section and different wards of the jail hospital. They inquired about the health facilities being provided to the prisoners by the jail authorities.

The committee met the doctors and patients and noted down the missing healthcare facilities, especially for treating emergency patients, cardiac cases, ultrasound, the patients of psychiatry, TB and drug addicts.

The committee members met the Jail Superintendent Maqsood Khan and discussed in details the mechanism to be devised for helping the women prisoners their accompanying children, juveniles in getting rid of their problems especially education, psychological counselling, payment of fines of overstaying prisoners and improving their diet. The committee handed over medicines to the superintendent, which were donated by a local NGO, Human Development Organization, for the inmates.s