Targaryens United record big win over Freestylers FC

KARACHI: Targaryens United recorded a convincing 7-0 victory against Freestylers FC in the Leisure Leagues Football Season 4 here at Karachi United Football Stadium.

Kane, Hammad and Deme scored two goals each. Mekael scored one. Targaryens United drew their second match 2-2 against determined Nabeel FC. Futsal United defeated Joga Bonito by 2-1. Asad Ahsan braced for the winners. Mohammad Asad scored for the losing side.

Killer FC thrashed Arabian FC by 6-0. Awab Noor scored twice.Glory Days defeated Karsaz FC 2-0. Mohammad Bilal and Fardeen scored one goal each.

In the eight-team Season 4 league at WAPDA Ground in Hyderabad, Royal FC defeated Avengers 2-0. Abdul Sami and Wajahat were the scorers.Umair Memon helped Mavericks FC beat Champions 1-0. The match between Real Strikers and Titans ended in a goalless draw.Thunderbolts defeated Finishers FC 2-0 with Taha and Arsalan scoring the goals.