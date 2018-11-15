XI Star make winning start

ISLAMABAD: XI Star Club stormed into the league-round after beating Margalla Club by eight wickets in the opening game of the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here at the Diamond Club Ground on Wednesday.

Earlier, the event was inaugurated by Fawad Mohsin, Regional Head National Bank Islamabad.

Four matches were played on the opening day at different venues of the capital.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground: Margalla Club 139 in 25 overs (Khizer Qadeer 57, Ahsan Karim 28, Shamsher Khan 18; Mohammad Ihsan 3-20, Ibrahim Khan 2-23). XI-Star Club 140-2 in 17 overs (Shaharyar Afaqi 66 not out, Saadullah 42, Mohammad Naeem 20).

At Shalimar Ground: Shaheen Club 73 in 19.5 overs (Asad Mehmood 13, Awais Ali 3 not out; Farmanullah 3-13, Riazuddin 2-9, Rashid Khan 2-24). Islamabad Hawks 75-3 in 18.3 overs (Kamran Riaz 25, Sher Shah 16 not out; Asad Mehmood, Awais Ali and Ibrar Mehmood took one wicket each).

At Margalla Ground: P and T Club 82 in 13.3 overs (Shahid Kiyani 26, Gulraiz 15; Inamul Haq 3-11, Atif 3-19, Kashif Mehmood 2-2). Youngster Club 85-3 in 9.4 overs (Kashif Mehmood 30, Inamul Haq 29 not out; Asif and Malik Jehangir took one wicket each).

At Marghzar Ground: Hassan Memorial 103-9 in 15 overs (Waleed Ahmed 31, Kashif Tariq 23; Ch Adil 3-21). Muslim Club 105-6 (Shahzaib 33; Inayatullah 2-14, Ch Asim 2-13, Kashif Tariq 2-20).