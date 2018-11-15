Deepika, Ranveer tie knot in traditional ceremony

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como. The news was confirmed by director Karan Johar on Twitter.

There is a strictly no photos policy in place for guests at the venue as the couple has gone to great lengths to keep their special day private.

Last night, the first event of the much-awaited wedding of the year kicked off with a mehndi and sangeet event, which was attended by the duo’s closest friends. Despite the event being kept under wraps and the wedding venue reportedly converted into a fortress and no outsiders permitted, details of the event were leaked.

According to media, Deepika and Ranveer received a sweet surprise from their families in the form of a guitar tribute with all their songs played. Ranveer’s event took place at the ultra-luxurious CastaDiva resort overlooking Lake Como, while Deepika’s ceremony was held at the even more glamorous Villa d’ Este about five kilometres away.

At the CastaDiva resort, all guests or visitors were presented with a special wristband while security guards covered up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. The e-invite also bore a QR code which was scanned at the entry. On the lake itself, numerous security boats patrolled just outside the perimeter of the property to deter snooping photographers or gossip hunters, foreign media reported.