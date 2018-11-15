Hockey team honoured

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team that shared the winners Asia Cup trophy with India was accorded a warm reception here. Pakistan hockey team’s recent long awaited victory at the Asian Champions Trophy in Oman couldn’t have come at a better time with the all important World Cup starting from November 28. The reception was arranged by Pervez Bhandara, the former President Punjab Hockey Association. Apart from the players and the team management the reception was attended among others by the PHF President Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed, Olympians Islahuddin, and Hassan Sardar.