Wed Nov 14, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
November 14, 2018
CNN sues Trump and top White House aides for barring reporter

NEW YORK: CNN has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides, seeking the immediate restoration of chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s access to the White House. The lawsuit is a response to the White House's suspension of Acosta's press pass, known as a Secret Service "hard pass," last week. The suit alleges that Acosta and CNN's First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban, CNN reported.

