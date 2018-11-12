Trump hails WWI Americans in cemetery visit

PARIS: President Donald Trump paid tribute to the "brave Americans" who died in World War I as he visited a US cemetery in France, a day after drawing fire for cancelling a similar trip due to rain.

Speaking at the Suresnes cemetery in the western Paris suburbs Trump said he and other officials were "gathered at this hallowed resting place to pay tribute to brave Americans" who died a century ago, as well as to the French troops with whom they fought. -