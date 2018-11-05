SHO injured as police van attacked

KARAK: A station house officer (SHO) was injured when unidentified gunmen attacked a police patrolling van in Dag Banda area in Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil in the district.

The police van was attacked late Saturday night during routine patrolling. The cops returned the fire, but the attackers managed to escape unhurt in the dead of night.

SHO Saeed Khan of Shah Saleem Police Station sustained bullet injuries in the attack. The others cops escaped unharmed.

The injured SHO was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The police launched a search operation soon after the attack but no arrest was made.

The police registered the first information report and started investigations.

Five injured in Chitral accident: Five persons were injured in a road accident near Nishko village in Upper Chitral on Sunday.

It was learnt that a vehicle carrying 14 passengers was on way to Chitral town from Terich, when it skidded off the road due to break failure and fell into a ravine near Nishko bridge. As a result, five passengers sustained injuries.

The injured persons were brought to the Basic Health Unit Nishko where the condition of one passenger was stated to be critical.