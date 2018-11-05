Mon November 05, 2018
November 5, 2018

Saving water

Pakistan is facing the worst water crisis. To overcome this challenge, the country needs a water policy that can help reduce water scarcity across the nation. The water policy of Pakistan should consist of the following points. The relevant department must fix leakages in canals by using pipes and educate the public to reduce wastage in cities and industries. New irrigation techniques – like drip irrigation – should be implemented to save water. Small and medium sized dams should be constructed to save the rainwater. Dumping of waste and chemicals in the rivers and the seas should be made punishable under the law.

Water treatment plants must be installed to remove toxic material from the water supplied for drinking purposes. The quality of water should be checked on a regular basis to ensure that citizens are receiving clean water. Awareness campaigns should be carried out to educate people regarding the importance of conserving water. If the government carries out these steps, it will be able to tackle the water crisis to a great extent.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

