DSL Cricket in full swing

LAHORE: Descon Super League (DSL) Cricket Championship is in full swing as five matches were decided here at the three different venues. In the first match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Nespak outlasted Akzonobel by 5 wickets. Aashir Waqar from Nespak scored 46 runs and was named man of the match.

In the second match at the same venue, Packages thrashed EMRA by 9 wickets. Muzammil Ghaffar bagged 3 wickets and was named player of the match.In the third match at the Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, Pearl Continental (PC) routed Tetra Pak by 48 runs. PC’s Ghaffar Ahmad grabbed 4 wickets and was declared man of the match. In the fourth match at the same venue, Nestle beat Fatima Group by 2 wickets. Rabail Ahmad from Fatima Group scored 60 runs and took two wickets to earn man of the match award. The fifth match was played at Race Course Cricket Ground and this was won by ICI, who toppled CCI by 5 wickets. Zohaib Shahid slammed 46 and got 1 wicket, thus became player of match.