National Swimming begins tomorrow

LAHORE: The 55th National Men’s and 16th National Women’s Swimming Championship will roll into action from November 2 to 4. The Championship will be held under the auspices of the Pakistan Swimming Federation and Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association at Punjab International Swimming Complex, Lahore.

All the affiliated member units of the Pakistan swimming and women’s association includes Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Army, Navy, PAF, Wapda and HEC will participate in the championship. A total of 40 events (20 for male, 19 for female and 1 Mixed) will be contested for the trophy. The Pakistan Army will defend their title for the championship. The Championship will also serve as open trials for international competitions for the year 2019.