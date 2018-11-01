Boy falls to death

LAHORE:A 17-year-old boy died after falling from roof mysteriously in Shafiqabad police limits on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Waseem was a resident of Burewala and worked here as a labourer. On the day of incident, he fell down from the roof and got injuries. He was taken to hospital but he could not survive.

Police claimed he fell from the roof while he was talking to someone on the phone. He might have lost control while sitting on the edge. Waseem’s family has refused to initiate any legal action. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities.

hit to death: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday. In City Rainwind area, Zahid was trying to cross road when a car hit him. As a result, he received severe injuries and died on the spot. Yet in another incident, Waheed received injuries in an accident in Township and died at Jinnah Hospital.