Nato displays military might to Russia

OSLO: Nato began its largest military exercises since the end of the Cold War in Norway on Thursday, in a show of solidarity that neighbouring Moscow denounced as "anti-Russian".

Some 50,000 soldiers, 10,000 vehicles, 65 ships and 250 aircraft from 31 countries were taking part in Trident Juncture 18, which is aimed at training the Atlantic Alliance to defend a member state after an aggression.

"In recent years, Europe’s security environment has significantly deteriorated," Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. "Trident Juncture sends a clear message to our nations and to any potential adversary. Nato does not seek confrontation but we stand ready to defend all allies against any threat," he told reporters on Wednesday.

While the "potential adversary" has not been officially identified, Russia was on everybody’s minds. The country, which shares a 198-kilometre (123-mile) border with Norway in the Far North, has repeatedly flaunted its military strength in recent years.

The Russian army has annexed Crimea, helped destabilise eastern Ukraine, beefed up its military capabilities in the Arctic, and conducted its biggest ever exercises in the Far East in September. The Russian embassy in Oslo said it considered Trident Juncture an "anti-Russian" exercise.

"Such activity... comes across as provocative, even if you try to justify it as being of a purely defensive nature," it said. For months, Moscow has been annoyed by the growing Western military presence in the region. The United States and Britain have been increasing their deployments in Norway to accustom their troops to cold weather combat.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, speaking in early October, condemned what she termed as Nato’s "sabre-rattling", and vowed Moscow would take "retaliatory measures". "The main Nato countries are increasing their military presence in the region, near Russia’s borders," she said.