‘It’s actually $12 billion’

LAHORE: Geo News reported, citing Asad Umar, the total Saudi Arabian assistance package for Pakistan which the kingdom agreed on Tuesday is of $12 billion. The Saudi government will deposit $3 billion in Pakistan’s account to boost its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.



Saudi Arabia also agreed to supply $3 billion oil to Pakistan on deferred payments. This facility will continue for the second and third year also. The deferred amount thus stands at dollar 12 billion.