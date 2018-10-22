QAT: Lahore Blues trounce Karachi Whites

LAHORE: Lahore Region Blues defeated Karachi Whites by 172 runs while Lahore Whites and Islamabad round seven match on day three seems to be heading towards a draw in the Quaid-i-Azam-Trophy-2018-19 here on Sunday.At the LCCA Ground Lahore Blues had an easy ailing against Karachi Whites as the home side won by 172 runs.

Scores: Lahore Region Blues 128 all out in 39 overs (Saad Nasim 31, Waqas Anwar 3-35, Adeel Malik 2-18, Muhammad Sami 2-24, Abdullah Mukaddam 2-32) and 267 all out in 67 overs (Irfan Haider 74, Rizwan Hussain 32, Abdullah Mukaddam 5-70, Waqar Anwar 2-60) Karachi Region Whites 111 all out in 23.4 overs (Muhammad Hasan 32, Saad Ali 28, Aizaz Cheema 6-40, Bilawal Iqbal 4-32) and 112 all out in 37.3 overs (Saad Ali 30, Khurram Manzoor 26, Shahid Nawaz 6-32, Aizaz Cheema 2-45)

In the Pool “A” match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore had 381 runs on board with five wickets of the first innings in hand and they need another 44 runs to get lead and valuable points.Scores: Islamabad Region first innings 425 all out in 131.2 overs (Ali Sarfraz 102, Faizan Riaz 81, Rohail Nazir 75, Rizwan Ali 56, Faizan Riaz 36, Arsal Sheikh 21, Hamza Nadeem 21, Nauman Anwar 5-30, Waqas Ahmed 4-143). Lahore Region Whites first innings 381-5 in 114 overs (Ali Zaryab 86*, Ali Rafique 76, Usman Sallahuddin 72, Ameer Hamza 50*, Nauman Anwar 48, Shahzad Azam 3-80).

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Rawalpindi Region got better of Multan within three days in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.Set to score 183 runs for victory Rawalpindi raced home for the loss of five wickets with Naveed Malik (46) playing well in victory chase. Haseeb Azam (27 not out) and Mukhtar Ahmad (26) also contributed to the victory cause. Earlier, Haseeb Azam (5-49) ran through Multan second innings bowling them out for 148 runs. Imran Rafiq (43) and Ali Usman (24) were the only notable run getters for Multan in the second innings.

Score: Multan Region 212 all out in 57.1 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 101, Yousaf Babar 41, Syed Touseeq Shah 5-75, Saad Altaf 4-70) and 148 all out in 52.2 overs (Imran Rafiq 43, Ali Usman 24, Haseeb Azam 5-49, Saad Altaf 2-64) Rawalpindi Region 178 all out in 50.5 overs (Zeeshan Malik 39, Sajjad Hussain 5-58, Muhammad Ali Kahn 4-79) and 183-5 in 45.2 overs (Naved Malik 46, Haseeb Azam 27 not out, Mukhtar Ahmed 26, Saddam Afridi 2-54, Muhammad Ali Khan 2-57) Result: Rawalpindi Region won by 5 wickets

Scores of other matches: At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: ZTBL 1st innings 269 all out in 98.3 overs (Anas Mustafa 75, Munir-ur-Rehman Tahami 46, Azhar Attari 3-41, Zia-ul-Haq 3-58, Umar Amin 2-48, Muhammad Amir 2-62) and 85-3 in 31 overs (Raza Ali Dar 36 not out, Umar Amin 2-20) SSGCL 1st innings 510-8 del in 126 overs (Adil Amin 211*, Asif Zakir 88, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 6-101)

At Maraghzar Cricket Ground Islamabad: Wapda 1st innings 289 all out in 65.4 overs (Bismillah Khan 75, Ayyaz Tasawar 58, Kamran Akmal 50, Azhar Ullah 5-96, Aamir Jamal 3-50) and 180 all out in 43.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 71,Salman Butt 30, Azhar Ullah 5-79, Tabish Khan 4-64) PTV 245 all out in 76.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan 73, Ali Khan 52, Waqar Malik 4-62, Arshad Iqbal 3-60, Zulfiqar Babar 3-70) and 136-5 in 37 overs (Nihal Mansoor 48, Hasan Mohsin 31*, Ehsan Adil 3-22) Lahore Region White 381-5 in 114 overs (Ali Zaryab 86 not out, Ali Rafique 76, Usman Sallahuddin 72, Shahzad Azam 3-80)

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: HBL 404 all out in 111 overs (Umar Akmal 129, Ramiz Aziz 69, Muhammad Waqas 57, Imran Farhat 54, Atif Jabbar 5-100, Atta Ullah 3-60, Hammad Azam 2-12) and 277-5 in 66.3 overs (Jamal Anwar 121, Saad Khan 112, Atta Ullah 3-46, Ali Manzoor 2-97) NBP 176 all out in 62.2 overs (Ali Saad 69, Khurram Shahzad 6-37, Umer Gul 3-47)

At Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad: Peshawar Region 235 all out in 62 overs (Israrullah 133, Asif Afridi 3-35, Muhammad Talha 3-83, Abdul Rauf 2-49) and 603 all out in 122.2 overs (Musaddiq Ahmed 186, Nabi Gul 103, Israrullah 83, Ashfaq Ahmed 64, Abdul Rauf 3-140, Muhammad Talha 2-83, Muhammad Asad Afridi 2-121, Asif Afridi 2-139) FATA Region (171 all out in 43.2 overs (Basit Afridi 47, Muhammad Asad Afridi 35, Muhammad Ilyas 4-63, Sajid Khan 3-26, Taj Wali 2-28) and 183 all out in 27.4 overs (Muhammad Talha 55, Israrullah 2-7, Taj Wali 2-31, Muhammad Ilyas 2-34, Sajid Khan 2-40) Result: Peshawar Region won by 484 runs

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: SNGPL 216 all out in 65.2 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 66, Haris Asif 4-66, Sadaf Hussain 3-48, Ahmed Bashir 2-61) and 152-3 in 56 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 45 not out) KRL 343 all out in 120.5 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 102 not out, Noman Ali 53, Aziz Ullah 4-49, Samiullah Khan 3-65, Bilawal Bhatti 2-80).