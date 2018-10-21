Sun October 21, 2018
Newspost

October 21, 2018

Value addition

The shelf life of agricultural products is short. But if these products are processed into new products, their shelf life will increase greatly. This will help the country achieve higher food storage and security. Pakistan lacks a good food processing industry and it exports raw food at lower rates. In recent years, many new processed food products – including cheese and breakfast cereals – have been imported and sold in our country. But with these imports, our trade imbalances have also increased.

Instead of placing a ban on the import of processed food, the government should advocate the creation of local manufacturing plants of processed food companies. The incentive for these companies would be to sell to Pakistan and also be able to sell to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. Cheap local labour and raw material would be additional benefits. Malaysia had achieved success through such an initiative in the 1990s.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer ( Peshawar )

