Fri October 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Regional Police Training Centre Swat gets e-Learning curricula

MINGORA: The Regional Police Training Centre, Swat, has received ‘e-Learning’ curricula from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to enhance the core policing and law enforcement skills of its police officers to international standards.

Syed Fida Hussan Shah, DIG (Training) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, on Thursday inaugurated the e-Learning Centre along with UNODC Country Representative Cesar Guedes at the Swat Training Centre, the fourth e-Learning Centre for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police; and the 56th established for other law enforcement agencies in Pakistan by UNODC.

The DIG Training lauded UNODC’s efforts to introduce ‘e-Learning’ as a modern and innovative method of delivering training to law enforcement personnel on over a hundred topics covering the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes.

He said, “e-Learning is a great initiative of UNODC to address the contemporary law enforcement capacity building and training needs in the context that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has passed through multidimensional internal security challenges including terrorism, with devastating effects to the lives and liberties of the people of the province. These challenges necessitated the police to be equipped with the latest in modern investigation equipment, knowledge, and methods to effectively counter the menace of crime and terrorism.”

Syed Fida Hussan Shah said the KP Police had established several specialised police training schools to meet those challenges; with adaptation of the latest training curricula, and upgradation of the training institutes’ entire infrastructures. “UNODC’s contribution of establishing four e-Learning centres at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police training institutes, including the Swat Regional Police Training Centre, will help police officers expand their knowledge in the required areas of law enforcement and maximize their capabilities beyond traditional policing, for better service delivery to the public,” he added.

