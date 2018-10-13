Sat October 13, 2018
October 13, 2018

ICC launches Women’s T20I Team Rankings

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday launched Women’s T20I Team Rankings.

Three-time ICC Women’s World Twenty20 champions Australia lead the inaugural 46-team table, which follows the decision taken earlier this year to award international status to all T20 matches between Member countries.

Scotland are the top ranked Associate Member in 11th place. Teams will have to play six T20I matches in the previous three to four years to remain on the rankings table.

The system moves away from the combined rankings in place earlier. There are now separate Women’s ODI Team Rankings with 10 teams.

Australia, who were top-ranked in the combined rankings system, are now ranked number one in both forms of the game and lead trans-Transman rivals New Zealand by three points in the T20I rankings table. Australia are on 280 points, New Zealand on 277, while England have 276 points.

