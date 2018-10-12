Fazl says PTI govt failed on all fronts

BANNU: Urging the people not to get fooled again, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the public mandate was stolen in the July 25 general elections.

"The general elections were engineered to benefit a party. The elections were rigged massively and we know the real culprits," he told a public meeting at Bannu Sports Complex.

He said that all the major and small political parties alleged rigging in the elections. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government had failed on all fronts, he said, adding that the incumbent government lacked the capacity, experience and vision to manage the affairs of government.

"We have predicted long ago that the PTI lacked the capacity to run a government and the actions of the party-led government vindicated our stance," he elaborated. The Maulana said that the federal government had lost the trust of Chinese government in it due to its policies and creating crises one after another on daily basis.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once said that he would prefer to commit suicide instead of approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "And now the PTI government has decided to secure a bailout package from the IMF," he added.

Mocking Imran Khan, he said that the government should raise a new security squad tostop the prime minister from committing suicide and inflicting self-injury after reneging on his pledges.

Ridiculing Prime Minister Imran Khan statements to introduce Madina-like system of governance, the Maulana said that Imran Khan was promoting the Jewish agenda in the country by spreading vulgarity and obscenity. He said that efforts were being made to amend the finality of Prophethood law (Khatma-i-Nabuwwat) by saying that it was misused and minorities were targetted under the law.

"Instead of addressing the masses' woes, the PTI government is out to build washrooms," he said, adding that the devaluation of rupee against the US dollar would bring more miseries for the people.

He also came down hard on the PTI-led federal government for scrapping the Bannu Airport project and a two-way road from Domail to the Kohat-Tunnel. He urged the people to vote for the JUI-F candidate in the upcoming by-polls and answer the critics with their votes.

JUI-F senior leader and opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Durrani, provincial general secretary of Pakistan People's Party Faisal Karim Kundi, Khursheed Khattak of Awami National Party, JUI-F candidate in the by-polls on NA-35 Zahid Durrani and others also spoke on the occasion.