Encroachments removed from Multan road

MULTAN: The City District Government removed encroachments from more than five locations here on Tuesday, said the officials.

Illegal encroachments were removed from Sher Shah Road while a busiest road was also got cleared from a large number of carts. The Multan Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority, city police, civil defence and other departments took part in the operation.

Assistant commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the city district administration would retrieve each inch of the state lands from the mafia. He said the trader community was fully backing the administration in this drive.