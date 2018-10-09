BA/BSc forms schedule

LAHORE: Punjab University Monday issued schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc part-I & part-II annual examinations 2019.

According to a press release, the last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc part-II annual examination 2019 with single fee is October 22 (by post) and October 25 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till November 01 (by post) and November 6 (by hand).

Similarly, the last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of BA/BSc part-II annual examination 2019 with single fee is December 03 (by post) and December 06 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till December 17 (by post) and December 19 (by hand). The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of BA/BSc part-II annual examination 2019 with single fee is October 25 (by post) and October 31 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till November 12 (by post) and November 15 (by hand).