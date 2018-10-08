Hunderds of dogs hound May for ‘Wooferendum’

LONDON: Around a thousand dogs and their owners marched on Britain’s parliament on Sunday demanding an end to Brexit via a second vote on the terms of the country’s exit from the European Union.

Organisers of the so-called “Wooferendum” campaign argued that animals would suffer from leaving the EU, saying there would be a shortage of vets and a rise in pet food costs.Bulldogs, both English and French breeds, were among those walked through central London to Parliament Square. One grey Schnauzer wore a homemade banner declaring “Brexit’s Barking Mad”.

The march backed a wider campaign for a ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit, at which Britons would have the chance to vote on whatever Brexit deal Prime Minister Theresa May is able to bring back from Brussels.