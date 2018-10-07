Fazl vows continuing efforts for people rights

BAHAWALPUR: Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal-ur-Rehman) central president Maulana Fazalur Rehman Saturday said the JUI was a true political force in the country that represented the sentiments of the people.

Addressing the south Punjab ulema/workers convention organised by his party, Fazl vowed continuing efforts for political and civil rights of the people of Pakistan.

He said he was ready to face results for talking about the supremacy of democratic norms in the country.

Fazl said he had great respect for Pakistan Army as a supreme defence institution of the country. He, however, said all institutions should function according to their role delegated by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Without mentioning any institution, the JUI-F leader said: “You keep us away from assemblies but you are unaware of the fact that we prove more lethal out of the assemblies.”

About the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, he said it was the worst example of political victimization. “Masses know that Shahbaz was summoned in ‘Saf Pani’ case but was detained in Aashiana Housing scam,’ he said.

Talking to reporters, he said opposition parties were on the same page and getting more closer. He said under the Musharraf regime the PML-N also faced political victimization.

He said popular political parties had deepest roots in masses and no tyrant could end such parties and glare example of it was Pakistan Peoples’ Party that survived despite the execution of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by Gen Zia. He asked his workers to get ready to face any unpleasant situation.