Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

National

MWB
M Waqar Bhatti
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Halt in sea breeze causes temperature rise

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi on Saturday were forced to stay indoors due to high temperatures as mercury surged to 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The rise in temperatures was caused by the halt in sea breeze due to a two low-pressure area in the upper Sindh. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned the public of at least two more hot and dry days ahead.

“A low pressure area in the upper Sindh has changed the wind direction towards Karachi causing suspension of sea breeze which cools the city down. Winds coming from the plains of Sindh and Balochistan have increased the city’s temperature,” said Karachi Met Office Director Abdur Rashid, adding that the maximum temperature recorded on Saturday in the metropolis was 39.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Rashid, residents of Karachi will have to endure hot and dry weather on Sunday (today) and Monday (tomorrow) as well due to the influence of the same low-pressure area. He predicted that the mercury will rise to 40 degrees Celsius today while it will range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Met Office director said he expected temperatures to drop from Tuesday due to the restoration of sea breeze. He added that the mercury level is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius from Tuesday onwards.

On the other hand, a low pressure area has also developed in the Arabian Sea, which is expected to transform into a tropical cyclone, Met Office officials said, adding that they were monitoring the situation in the Arabian Sea to track movements of the possible cyclone.

Tropical cyclones are formed in the Arabian Sea before or after the monsoon season and result in heavy rains and turbulent winds that cause flash floods, the officials said. They, however, added that it was too early to determine the track of the expected tropical cyclone.

The Met office officials maintained that the situation of the cyclone will be understandable by Monday. If the cyclone moves towards north-westerly direction, it may cause rains in Yemen, Oman and other countries of the Arabian Peninsula and if it moves towards north, it may result in rains in Pakistan and south-eastern areas of Iran.

Rashid said the PMD is likely to issue an advisory on the tropical cyclone either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

“At this moment, tropical cyclone is in the making but our assessment says it is likely to move in the north-westerly direction towards Yemen and Oman. Chances are less that it will move towards us but we are alert and are closely monitoring this system in the Arabian Sea,” the Met Office director said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody