Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19: Islamabad, Lahore (W) and Blues taste maiden wins

KARACHI: Islamabad, Lahore Whites and Lahore Blues recorded their maiden wins on the fourth day of their four-day fifth round fixtures of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (First-Class) 2018-19 at different venues of the country on Saturday.

Meanwhile Karachi Whites took valuable three points on the basis of first innings lead when their match against Rawalpindi ended in a draw here. As per details Islamabad crushed FATA by an innings and 160 runs at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad. After being forced to follow-on by Islamabad, FATA began their second innings at 49-3 and were skittled out for 108 in 40.5 overs. Rizwan Nadeem (29) and Fazal-ur-Rehman (25) were the main contributors with the willow.

Fast bowler Hazrat Shah emerged as hero for the winners as the right-armer bowled lethally to pick 7-35, for a match-haul of 10-96. Islamabad posted 543 in their first innings. In response FATA were bowled out for 275 to concede a 268-run lead. Meanwhile in the other Pool A encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Whites pulled off a narrow one-wicket win against Peshawar, their first in the event.

Chasing a 180-run target, Lahore Whites resumed their second innings at 49-2 and achieved the target in 52 overs after losing nine wickets in the process.

Ali Zaryab (47) and Nauman Anwar (42) shared 63 for the fourth wicket stand to play a key role in the victory. Zaryab clobbered six fours in his responsible 119-ball knock. Nauman smashed seven fours and a six in his 44-ball knock. Opener Ali Rafiq (26) and Mohammad Irfan (24) also made fine efforts. Off-spinner Sajid Khan got 6-35, for 8-88 match figures.

Peshawar posted 295 and 156. Lahore Whites piled-up 271 in their first innings.

In Pool B showdown here at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Whites secured three points due to first innings lead when they held Rawalpindi to a draw.

Chasing 233, Rawalpindi reached 106-4 in their second innings till end of the game.

After losing their four wickets for only 35 skipper Umar Waheed (39*) and Naveed Malik (32*) came to the rescue of the side as they applied themselves and batted till the end, sharing 71 runs for the fifth wicket unbeaten association.

Umar hit five fours from 68 balls while Naveed hammered four fours from 58 deliveries.

Earlier after taking a 122-run lead Karachi Whites were skittled out for only 110 in their second innings. Khurram Manzoor (19), Umar Bin Yousuf (12) and Waqar Anwar (10*) could only enter double figure.

Fast bowler Haseeb Azam claimed 6-29, for a match-tally of 10-100. Karachi Whites took their points tally to 31. Karachi Whites posted 491 in their first innings. In response, Rawalpindi scored 369. In Pool B outing at Multan Cricket Stadium Lahore Blues also notched their first win after beating Multan by 21 runs.

Chasing 263, Multan were bowled out for 241. Usman Liaquat (86) and Ali Usman (51) batted well but could not prevent their side from defeat. Discarded international Aizaz Cheema got 5-53, for a match-tally of 8-95. He was ably backed by his new-ball partner Bilawal Iqbal who got 4-69. Lahore Blues posted 265 and 146. Multan accumulated 149 in their first innings.