Terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was arrested during an intelligence-based operation in rural areas of the provincial capital on Sunday. Police said Hamza was arrested during an intelligence-based operation in areas of Badaber close to the boundary with Khyber tribal district. The police also arrested eight alleged proclaimed offenders during the operation.
Comments