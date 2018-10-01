Amir looking to rediscover bowling rhythm in domestic cricket

RAWALPINDI: After a deplorable Asia Cup, Mohammad Amir is returning to domestic cricket with the hope of rediscovering his mojo. The left-arm pacer will join his department Sui Southern Gas Corporation (SSGC).

Announcing the development, SSGC coach Atiq-uz-Zaman tweeted, “I am pleased to inform you that Mohammad Amir will be representing SSGC in the current season and we'll do our best to help him getting his rhythm and form back.”

Amir was recently dropped for the two-match Test series against Australia which begins on October 7 in Dubai. The decision, a PCB statement said, was taken keeping in view the conditions in the United Arab Emirates.

Amir averages over a hundred with the ball in ODI cricket this year. He has picked up only three wickets across 10 matches. He remained wicketless in the recently concluded Asia Cup and his last wicket came on July 13 in Zimbabwe.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur made their concerns public about Amir's inability to pick up wickets after their first defeat to India. Subsequently, 26-year-old was left out for contests against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He played three matches in total, one against Hong Kong and two against India, and gave away 84 runs in 18 overs during the tournament.

This is not the first instance the SSGC will help Amir get his rhythm back. Amir made his return to first-class cricket with them in November 2015 after serving a ban for his involvement in spot-fixing during the Lord's Test. On his return, he picked up 5 wickets for 68 runs and scored 66 off 187 balls to help his side overcome a first-innings collapse.

One of the biggest challenges for the department will be to manage his workload. As Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier first-class tournament, and Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-Day Cup are running simultaneously this season, teams play a four-day and a one-day game within six days in a round followed by two days of rest.

Amir has been looking to cut short his time on the field. Before Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe, he had requested the management to rest him for the tour, but he was denied a break.