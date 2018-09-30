6 Plate races scheduled for today

LAHORE: Six Pastime Plate races in Class-VII have been slated for competition at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Beginning at 1 30 pm, the first four races are of 900 metres run while the last two will go for 1100 metres distance. The opening races and the following one have the largest entries of 16 and 18 ponies respectively while the third have 14 participants, whereas fourth races have nine entries with the last two having six each. The real competition is expected in the last two races which have a select group of horses, who were picked or can be said were shortlisted after their recent performances. The fifth race has Black Secret as the favourite while the sixth has Thrill N Chill to look out for.

Alex is believed to be the best in the opening race, expectation for a win are drawn towards Music Boy in the second race, Dil De Ruba may be the winner in the third, Buskushi is fourth race favourite for a win and Black Secret might be the leader of the fifth race. But odds maybe in these horses but other participants cannot be ruled out for any kind of surprise run

Race details

1. Division-V.B, 16 participants, win Alex, place Anmole One, fluke Baa Aytbar. Others Stella, My Life, Leeza Princess, Easy Money, Dance Of Life, Killing Eyes, Lovey Dovey, Public Fancy, Green Magic, Silent Warrior, Fakhta, Successful, Mee Sahiba.

2. Division-IV&V, 18 participants, win Music Boy, place Kahkashan, fluke Bright Life. Others Sohna Lal, Kali Ghatta, Marshal, Zubair Princess, Mastan Queen, Sarai Norang, Khan Jee, Race Da Prince, Khan Jan, New Pari, Poma Love, Lady Niba, Moazzam Prince, Daniel Bryan, On The Spot Win.

3. Division-III&IV 14 participants, win Dil De Ruba, place Baa Wafa, fluke Power of Dream. Others Aaban Prince, Neeli The Great, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Sharapova, Roop Di Rani, Racing Queen, Desert Rain, Sheba, Maradona, Safdar Princess, Naveed Choice.

4. Division-II and III, nine entries, win Buzkushi, place Neeli De Malika, fluke Moon Soon. Others One Man Show, Mery Kirn, Merry Dance, Aie Desert, Fakhr-e-Golra, Dance & Dance.

5. Division-l, six entries, win Black Secret, place Candle, fluke Piyara Sayeen, others Vegas, Cat’s Eye, Sky Link.

6. Division-III&IV, six entries, Win Thrill N Chill, place Multan One, fluke Battle Front. Others Town Girl, Jan-e-Fida, Phenominal One.