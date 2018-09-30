Roadmap to strength nursing

Islamabad : The Ministry of National Health Services took the first baby step towards devising a roadmap for strengthening of the nursing and midwifery profession in Pakistan by calling a stakeholder meeting to take stock of the situation in hand.

Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Secretary Health Zahid Saeed and Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez were prominent at Saturday’s meeting, which was also attended by renowned professionals of international repute, heads of institutes and armed forces’ nursing services, and provincial representatives.

The meeting was focused on sharing the government’s vision to bring the profession at par with international standards, and to meet the country’s requirement to achieve the ‘Health for All’ vision through skilled and trained nurses and midwives.