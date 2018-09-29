Sat September 29, 2018
World

REUTERS
September 29, 2018

Share

Major 7.5 quake hits Indonesia

JAKARTA: A major 7.5 quake struck off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, briefly prompting a tsunami alert after a milder tremor brought down houses, and initial reports from the area said "many buildings" had collapsed.

The tsunami warning was lifted within the hour, but officials asked people to remain on the alert amid a series of moderate aftershocks. "We advise people to remain in safe areas, stay away from damaged buildings," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a televised interview.

The agency was having difficulties reaching some authorities in the fishing town of Donggala and Palu city, the capital of central Sulawesi province, closest to the epicentre of the quake 80 km (50 miles) away at a shallow 10 km underground. Palu airport was closed. The second quake hit as the sun was setting and the extent of the damage would likely not be known until Saturday, officials said.

The earlier quake destroyed some houses, killing one person and injuring at least 10 in Donggala, authorities said. Some people took to Twitter saying they could not contact loved ones. "My family in Palu is unreachable," Twitter user @noyvionella said.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the second quake at a strong 7.5, after first saying it was 7.7.More than 600,000 people live in Donggala and Palu. "The (second) quake was felt very strongly, we expect more damage and more victims," Nugroho said.

