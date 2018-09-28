Well-maintained road

Last Tuesday, I travelled to Paras which is almost midway between Balakot and Kaghan. I spent the night at Balakot and left early morning for my main destination. On my way, I paid Rs100 as toll tax. I thought it was a bit too much. However, as I drove along the road I was delighted by the road’s overall smooth surface and width; and to see road signs and whitewashed barriers on the side of the road. While the road was slightly damaged at certain places, it was due to water flowing down the mountain side. The credit goes to the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and the FWO who built the road. I would gladly pay Rs200 as toll tax if the CDA properly maintained the Islamabad Expressway.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad