Hafeez’s double ton gives SNGPL massive lead

KARACHI/LAHORE: Mohammad Hafeez struck a brilliant 213 to give SNGPL a big lead of 280 runs over Peshawar in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

SNGPL amassed 456 for the loss of six wickets. Hafeez hit 26 fours and two sixes in his double century. Wicketkeeper batsman Adnan Akmal was not out on 88.

Peshawar had scored 176 in their first innings. Karachi Whites gained 69 runs lead over PTV when they scored 223 at UBL ground here on Wednesday. Test opener Khurram Manzoor scored 89 to help Karachi Whites take a modest lead over PTV who had managed 154 in their first innings.

Irfan Jr got five wickets for 77. At stumps, PTV were 70 for two, with Umair Khan not out on 32. At Diamond Ground, Kamran Ghulam and Hammad Azam scored fine centuries to give NBP a huge lead of 287 runs against Islamabad.

Kamran scored 111, with 14 fours, while Hammad struck 22 fours and one six in his 157 to help the bankers post 454 (all out). Mohammad Nadeem got four wickets. Islamabad had scored 167 in their first innings.

Multan Region secured lead against ZTBL thanks to Imran Rafiq’s 106 (retired hurt) as they reached 265 for the loss of four wickets against ZTBL’s 223 at Multan Stadium. Imran struck 11 fours. He received ample support from Usman Liaquat (61) and Khalilullah (65 not out). Multan lead ZTBL by 42 runs with six wickets in hand.

Rawalpindi staged a fight-back against WAPDA after conceding 17-run lead as they reached 227 for eight in their second innings at Rawalpindi stadium.

Naved Malik scored 60. Usman Saeed was not out on 76. Ehsan Adil got four wickets. Rawalpindi had been bundled out for 110 in their first innings. WAPDA scored 127 in response.

HBL were in a spot of bother against FATA, having lost four wickets at 202 in response to FATA’s 437 at Abbottabad stadium. Mohammad Waqas scored 70 with 14 fours and one six. Asif Afridi was the star batsman for FATA, scoring 112 with 13 fours and five sixes.

Lahore Region Whites managed to earn 16-run lead against KRL at the LCCA ground. Whites managed 182 runs in their first innings and folded KRL for 166 thanks to deadly bowling from Mohammad Irfan, who took five wickets, and Waqas Ahmed, who grabbed four.

Whites added 23 runs to their lead in eight overs when the bails were drawn. At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, SSGCL bowled out Lahore Blues at 148 in their first innings and after enforcing follow-on reduced them to 123 for six. They need to score 89 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

SSGC scored 360 in their first innings.