Afghanistan fire warning to World Cup teams

DUBAI: Before the start of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan had warned his team would not only compete but also achieve something special.

Despite not qualifying for Friday’s final, the team from the warn-torn nation achieved enough to sound warning bells for World Cup 2019 teams.Afghanistan finished the tournament on a high when on Tuesday night they pulled off a sensational last-over tie against world number two India in Dubai, proving they are a team on the rise.

They upset Sri Lanka by 91 runs before thumping Bangladesh by a big 136-run margin to enter the Super Four Stage. Their heroics, Asghar believes, have sent warnings to major nations for the World Cup 2019, to be held in England from May 30 to July 14 next year.

“We can hold our heads high and this performance gives us pride,” said Asghar after the India game in Dubai. “Remember, this is a warning for the World Cup teams.”

Asghar is confident things will be in place to fulfill the dream of beating the bigger teams.“I am just trying to make sure everything gets to the level of the bigger nations,” said Asghar, whose first major competition was the 2010 World Twenty20 in the Caribbean.

Afghanistan won toss

Afghanistan

†Mohammad Shahzad c Karthik b Jadhav 124

Javed Ahmadi st Dhoni b Jadeja 5

Rahmat Shah b Jadeja 3

Hashmatullah Shahidi st Dhoni b Yadav 0

*Asghar Afghan b Yadav 0

Gulbadin Naib c Jadhav b Chahar 15

Mohammad Nabi c Yadav b Khalil 64

Najibullah Zadran lbw b Jadeja 20

Rashid Khan not out 12

Aftab Alam not out 2

Extras (b1, nb1, w5) 7

Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 252

Did not bat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Fall: 1-65, 2-81, 3-82, 4-82, 5-132, 6-180, 7-226, 8-244

Bowling: Khalil 10-1-45-1, Chahar 4-0-37-1, Kaul 9-0-58-0, Jadeja 10-1-46-3, Yadav 10-0-38-2, Jadhav 7-0-27-1

India

K Rahul lbw b Rashid 60

A Rayudu c Zadran b Nabi 57

D Karthik lbw b Nabi 44

*†MS Dhoni lbw b Ahmadi 8

M Pandey c Shahzad b Alam 8

K Jadhav run out 19

R Jadeja c Zadran b Rashid 25

D Chahar b Alam 12

K Yadav run out 9

S Kaul run out 0

Khaleel Ahmed not out 1

Extras (lb 5, nb 1, w 3) 9

Total (all out; 50 overs) 252

Fall: 1-110, 2-127, 3-142, 4-166, 5-204, 6-205, 7-226, 8-242, 9-245

Bowling: Alam 10-0-53-2, Mujeeb 10-1-43-0, Naib 4-0-41-0, Nabi 10-0-40-2, Rashid 10-0-41-2, Ahmadi 4-0-19-1, Shah 2-0-10-0

Result: Match tied

Man of the Match: Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (West Indies) and Anis ur Rahman (Bangladesh). TV umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)