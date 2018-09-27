Thu September 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Better late than never

ABU DHABI: When Pakistan persisted with the misfiring Mohammad Amir despite the left-armer’s lean patch, questions were asked as to why the team management wasn’t bringing in Junaid Khan in the playing eleven.

I asked an official that same question before the Asia Cup Super Fours game against India in Dubai and he told me that the management believes that despite his below-par performances Amir remains the better choice. “Amir is our main wicket-taker and once he regains his form then you are going to know why we are persisting with him,” he said.

But that didn’t happen. Amir went wicket-less again in Sunday’s game against India and Pakistan were left with no choice but to finally bring in Junaid Khan in the must-win Asia Cup Super-Fours game against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

And the left-arm pacer from Sawabi, playing his first match in the tournament, made his presence felt right away. In a hostile spell with the new ball, Junaid removed Bangladesh openers Liton Das (6) and Soumya Sarkar (0) helping Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 12-3 with fellow left-armer Shaheen Afridi scalping Mominul Haque (5). He returned in the final overs to remove Mahmudullah (25) and Mehidy Hasan (12) to complete a four-wicket haul. His 4-19 in nine overs helped Pakistan to restrict Bangladesh to 239 in a match that they had to win to set a date with India in Friday finale in Dubai.

Later, Junaid said that ample experience of playing in the UAE helped him in this crucial game. “Having played a lot f matches in the UAE I know how to bowl in these conditions,” said Junaid after helping wrap up the Bangladesh innings for 239.

Junaid’s best delivery was his perfectly-directed bouncer at Sarkar, who was making a comeback. The batsman had no answer to it. Then the one that floored Das was a gem.“Junaid bowled perfectly today,” said Aamir Sohail, the former Pakistan captain who is in the UAE as a commentator. “He had a plan and executed it brilliantly,” he added.

