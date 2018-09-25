Rupee unchanged

Rupee ended steady against the US dollar on Monday due to lack of triggers in the currency market, traders said.

The rupee closed unchanged at 124.24 per dollar. Traders said the market saw a lacklustre session during the day amid routine dollar demand from importers.

“We expect the rupee to maintain its present levels this week in the absence of triggers,” a trader said. In the open market, the rupee also closed flat at 125.60 against the dollar.