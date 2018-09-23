Traffic police to ensure helmet use

LAHORE : The city traffic police have completed arrangements to ensure use of helmets by motorcyclists on The Mall from Monday (tomorrow). A meeting was held in this regard at police lines on Saturday.

CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said the city traffic police would implement court orders in its true spirit. The bikers will have to wear helmet, they will also have to follow the line and lane, stop line and one-way not only for their safety but also to avoid heavy fines, he added.

electrocuted: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted in the Shalimar police jurisdiction on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Yasir. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.