International hockey tournament in Pakistan cancelled

LAHORE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has cancelled the hockey open series which was scheduled in Pakistan, stating that the teams are not willing to travel to Pakistan.

The series was scheduled to take place from September 26 to 30 in Lahore.The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had invited Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Oman and Qatar to revive International hockey in the country.

Oman, Sri Lanka and Qatar had had already refused Pakistan’s proposal, citing busy team schedules. PHF had written a letter to the FIH, requesting it to convince the teams to come and play in Pakistan.