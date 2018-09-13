Flynas set to recruit Saudi women as co-pilot

JEDDAH: Flynas has said that it will soon begin hiring Saudi women as co-pilots, the carrier confirmed to Arab News on Wednesday. The low-cost carrier said it will be the first airline in Saudi Arabia to make the move. Flynas is enabling Saudi women to have greater role in supporting the economy of Saudi Arabia, Chief Executive Officer Bandar Almohanna said in a statement, Bloomberg reported. The carrier, previously called Nas Air, was founded in 2007 and changed its name to flynas in 2013. The airline has a fleet of 30 aircraft and has over 1000 scheduled flights weekly, according to its website.