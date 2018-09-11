Security plan for Muharram devised: DPO

NOWSHERA: District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah on Monday said that foolproof security plan had been devised to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting at the Police Lines to discuss security arrangements.The DPO said that under the plan, 800 police personnel would be deployed at various locations, including imambargahs, in Nowshera.

The official said that leave and transfers of the cops had been cancelled during Muharram. He said buildings and shops were surveyed from security point of view and closed-circuit television cameras had been installed along the routes of the mourning processions.

Zahidullah added that scanners and walk-through gates would be installed at entry points to tighten security and avert any untoward incident during Muharram. He said that the police in civvies would also be deployed.

The DPO said that checkpoints would be set up at exit and entry points in the district. The official added that entry of Afghan refugees, tinted glasses, aerial firing and pillion riding would be banned in the city. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in ensuring peaceful observance of Muharram.