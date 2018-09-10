Work on Westridge Park demanded

Rawalpindi: The residents of Westridge area have demanded of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to re-start the work of beautification of the Westridge Park as it has been turned into a wasteland.

“We have lodged complaints time and again with the authorities concerned, but no one paid any attention to our requests,” said Miraj Khan, a resident of the area.

“Our children play all the time in the streets as the park has been covered with wild bushes, and there is always danger of poisonous insects especially in the rainy season,” said Muhammad Adeel, another resident of the area.

Due to wild bushes on green belt people are unable to cross the belt, while crossing it one has to walk for a long distance.