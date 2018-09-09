Jewish restaurant attacked amid German protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Masked assailants hurled rocks and bottles at a Jewish restaurant, injuring the owner, in an apparently anti-semitic attack on the sidelines of a wave of neo-Nazi protest in an east German city, authorities and reports said Saturday. A spokesman for the regional interior ministry said “a politically-motivated act with an anti-semitic background was the most plausible” explanation for the attack in Chemnitz, late last month. The city has been convulsed by violent far-right, anti-immigration demonstrations since the killing of a German man, allegedly by asylum-seekers, on the last weekend of August. Police in Saxony confirmed to the newspaper Die Welt that they had received a complaint of the attack on the “Schalom” restaurant on the sidelines of the demonstrations.
